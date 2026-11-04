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You could argue that Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was one pass completion away from being in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race.

That pass, unfortunately, was not completed. It’s one that will haunt Fifita and UA fans for a long time.

We’re talking about the fourth-down miss vs. Texas Tech this past Saturday, the apparent gimme that burned the edge of the hole and wouldn’t drop into the cup.

Fifita had Tyler Powell wide open on fourth-and-1. The fifth-year quarterback slightly overthrew the 6-foot-7 tight end.

Instead of extending a drive that could have given Arizona the lead — and further elevated Fifita’s profile in a game that drew more national attention than usual for UA football — the Wildcats remained behind.

“Just one of those things,” UA offensive coordinator Seth Doege said. “Even the greatest ones miss. It was unfortunate.

“He gets on the headset right after that and immediately apologizes to me. Because we love each other so much, he felt like he let me down. I'm like, ‘Bro, I don't care. We're gonna have a chance to go win this game because you're on the field.’

“And honestly, the truth is, and what I told him afterwards, we're only in that game because of Noah Fifita. ... Anybody who has any other opinion about that, you've lost your mind.”