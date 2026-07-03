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The Arizona Daily Star's website has no paywall for the 4th of July weekend. It's a great time to catch up on the Arizona Daily Star's reporting on southern Arizona's contributions to the past 250 years of American history:

On America's upcoming 250th birthday, will Tucson party like it's 1876? This story, published in April, takes a look back at how Southern Arizona celebrated previous milestone Independence Days.

Flagging some tangled Tucson history as America prepares to turn 250. Famously, five different flags have flown over Tucson during the past 250 years, but that's only part of the story. Read all about it in this banner report from May.

10 Southern Arizona figures who made their mark on American history. If Mount Rushmore — or maybe Mount Lemmon — had 10 faces on it, these standout Southern Arizonans might be the ones worthy of being carving there.

Historical figures with Southern Arizona ties. As a companion to the Star's profiles of the region's top figures from American history, this list of 100 important figures with Southern Arizona connections was published in late June.