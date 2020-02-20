Hot corner in Marana getting Lucky Wishbone, Frankie's Cheesesteaks

The northeast corner of West Ina and North Thornydale roads in Marana is about to become a fast-casual dining destination.

Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks and Lucky Wishbone are opening locations in the Gold Canyon Plaza at 3780 W. Ina Road, next door to Mod Pizza.

Mod has been serving fast-casual pizzas for just over two years in the front end of the 7,000-square-foot space that had been home for 35 years to Peter Piper Pizza. Peter Piper, meanwhile, moved across the street in 2017 to a 14,000-square-foot space at 3741 W. Ina Road.

Frankie’s and Lucky Wishbone join a few national fast-food burger chains, taco joints and the Tucson area’s lone Dickeys Barbecue Pit on that corner, which also has an outpost of Chick-fil-A and one of the city’s oldest locations — 30-plus years — of El Molinito Mexican restaurant.

It could be several months before either opens for business. Demolition work is underway for Frankie’s, the second outpost of the popular sandwich restaurant that Frank Santos opened in 2004 at 2574 N. Campbell Ave. Santos, who died last summer after a long battle with cancer, sold the restaurant several years ago.