My first exposure to a college football rivalry came as a student at Northwestern, where NU would face Illinois in late fall for the Sweet Sioux Tomahawk.
That trophy was retired after the 2008 season, per an NCAA mandate barring “hostile and abusive” Native American imagery across college athletics. It was replaced by the Land of Lincoln Trophy, which features a bronze replica of Abraham Lincoln’s famed stovepipe hat.
The winners of the game can “wear the hat,” as the base of the trophy is hollowed out. Only in college football do such silly quirks exist.
Over a decade later, I had a front-row seat to the “Battle of Los Angeles” between UCLA and USC. That’s not its official title. L.A. is too cool for such things.
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The Bruins and Trojans play for the “Victory Bell,” which I don’t recall being a big to-do while on the USC beat. Maybe I just wasn’t paying close enough attention.
It certainly wasn’t as big a deal as the Territorial Cup. Nor was the hatred quite as strong. It’s one thing to vie for supremacy of a city that has 10 professional sports franchises; it’s quite another to play for bragging rights across an entire state.
Saturday’s game between Arizona and Arizona State marked my 11th Territorial Cup. Which means I’d covered 10 of them — a small fraction of the 100 that have been played, but a milestone worth commemorating.
Here’s what stood out the most from a decade of UA-ASU matchups, plus a nod to players you may or may not have thought much about in the ensuing years:
2016: Arizona 56, ASU 35
Notable: This was my first year on the UA football beat, and it was an absolutely miserable season after a 2-1 start. The Wildcats lost eight in a row — hardly any of them close — and were ravaged by injuries. They even had to move longtime receiver Samajie Grant to tailback because they’d run out of healthy bodies. I’d been told that the Territorial Cup could be a cure-all, rendering all that preceded it irrelevant. Sure enough, the 2-9 Wildcats ran over the 5-6 Sun Devils, rushing for a school-record 511 yards. Arizona didn’t throw a single pass in the second half. It was peak Rich Rodriguez. And peak pettiness.
Remembering some guys: After the game, an all-time great image was captured by former Daily Star photographer Mike Christy of offensive lineman Jacob Alsadek gleefully holding the Territorial Cup aloft. Alsadek was a four-year starter at right guard, a team captain in 2017 and a stand-up guy.
2017: ASU 42, Arizona 30
Notable: You might be familiar with the aftermath of this game, when Rodriguez just about lost his mind while I questioned him about the timeline of quarterback Khalil Tate’s left-shoulder injury. So much weird stuff happened in this game, including Rodriguez’s mishandling of a two-minute drive before halftime that led to Tate getting slammed into the turf; Arizona’s mystifying inability to execute a punt; and a phantom block-in-the-back foul that overturned a punt-return touchdown that would have given the Wildcats a chance to win a game they otherwise had no business winning.
Remembering some guys: The player called for the block in the back was Shawn Poindexter, a two-sport athlete from the Phoenix area who turned himself into a very good college football player. The 6-foot-5 red-zone specialist scored 11 touchdowns in 2018.
2018: ASU 41, Arizona 40
Notable: First-year coach Kevin Sumlin’s Wildcats provided a textbook example of how to build and blow a 19-point fourth-quarter lead. Red-zone misfires. Chasing points. Overly conservative play-calling. Turnovers. It pains me to this day that one of my all-time favorite Wildcats, tailback J.J. Taylor, was involved in one of them, mishandling a handoff from Tate. In some ways, it was a fitting end to an incredibly disappointing first season under Sumlin that began with sky-high expectations for what the Sumlin-Tate partnership could be.
Remembering some guys: The game ended with a missed 45-yard field goal by senior Josh Pollack, who never should have been put in that position. Pollack had made a career-best four field goals in four tries before that attempt. Several others deserved more blame for this debacle than Pollack.
2019: ASU 24, Arizona 14
Notable: Tate’s UA career took many twists and turns after his unprecedented breakout in October 2017. He had lost his starting job to Grant Gunnell in the preceding weeks, but Sumlin decided to give Tate the start in Tempe in his final college game. Tate threw two touchdown passes and accounted for 306 total yards but also threw three interceptions — something he’d never done in 39 previous appearances. They weren’t all his fault. Still, it was a gloomy ending for a player who’d given UA fans so many thrills.
Remembering some guys: Both of Tate’s TD passes were thrown to Jamarye Joiner, a star quarterback at Cienega High School whose promising college career was derailed by foot injuries. Joiner notched career highs in catches (seven), yards (140) and touchdowns (two) in the 93rd Territorial Cup.
2020: ASU 70, Arizona 7
Notable: The worst, most depressing performance I’ve ever seen — and this is coming from someone who covered a 69-7 UA loss at Washington State in 2016. It was a comedy of errors by a poorly coached team at the tail end of a surreal, five-game, pandemic-interrupted season. But there was an upside: Arizona’s 12th consecutive loss was so humiliating that the administration had to make a change. Sumlin was fired the next day. Twelve days later, Arizona hired Jedd Fisch, who eventually led the program out of the darkness.
Remembering some guys: At one point I turned to colleague Justin Spears and said, “Are you ready for the Treydan Stukes era?” Stukes was a walk-on freshman defensive back in 2020 who had a career-high seven tackles vs. ASU. And, no, we weren’t ready. Because Stukes would go on to become a third-team All-American and a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
2021: ASU 38, Arizona 15
Notable: Fisch’s first season was rough — the Wildcats went 1-11 — but the team gave great effort each week, setting the foundation for what was to come. This game encapsulated the ’21 squad’s biggest flaw: It never established a consistent offense. Fisch cycled through multiple quarterbacks, landing on sophomore Will Plummer for the stretch run. Plummer passed for a career-high 346 yards vs. ASU — the most by a Wildcat in a Territorial Cup to that point — but lost a fumble in the second quarter and threw a pick-six in the fourth that sealed Arizona’s fifth consecutive loss in the series.
Remembering some guys: UA receiver Dorian Singer was ejected in the third quarter for “flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct.” It later was revealed that he spit toward an ASU player. The one-time walk-on had a breakout season in 2022 (66-1,105-6) before transferring to USC. He finished his college career at Utah.
2022: Arizona 38, ASU 35
Notable: Tailback Michael Wiley was the headliner as the Wildcats finally took back the Territorial Cup, rushing for 214 yards and three touchdowns. But linebacker Jacob Manu was the game’s unsung hero. The pesky freshman, who began the season on the scout team, was involved in two critical plays — only one of which he officially got credit for. Manu and defensive end Jalen Harris combined for a strip-sack in the fourth quarter, halting an ASU drive at the UA 20. But since only one player can get credit for a forced fumble, the entire sack and the takeaway were awarded to Harris. Later, Manu pressured and hit ASU quarterback Trenton Borguet. Safety Isaiah Taylor made the game-sealing interception. Manu was credited with a pass breakup, which doesn’t really make sense. But he definitely deserved some on-the-record acknowledgment.
Remembering some guys: Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman scored one of Arizona’s five rushing touchdowns. Coleman would play one more season at Arizona before following Fisch to Washington. (Manu eventually did the same.) Coleman is now the starting running back for the Denver Broncos.
2023: Arizona 59, ASU 23
Notable: Revenge for 70-7 and the true breakout for a redshirt-freshman quarterback by the name of Noah Fifita, who passed for a program- and Territorial Cup-record 527 yards. Oddly, Fisch only begrudgingly gave credit to Fifita for his performance. “I think it’s a full team,” Fisch said after the game. “I think we have two great quarterbacks, and if either quarterback was playing (he’d) be leading this team. We’ve managed to be in a situation where Noah got super-hot.” The truth was, Fifita saved Arizona’s season after Jayden de Laura got hurt. About six weeks later, Fisch left for Washington. Fifita stuck around and became a UA legend.
Remembering some guys: Arizona’s defensive MVP that day was safety Gunner Maldonado, who had 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble — and who’d be heavily involved in one of the greatest plays in program history in the season-ending Alamo Bowl. Maldonado spent one more injury-plagued season at Arizona before finishing his college career at Kansas State.
2024: ASU 49, Arizona 7
Notable: It’s hard to explain what went wrong during Brent Brennan’s first season. Mainly, it was a combination of poor hiring decisions and a lack of buy-in by the squad that only worsened as the team slumped. The Territorial Cup was the nadir, with the lone highlight being a 28-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to Tetairoa McMillan that was far more symbolic than impactful. The vibe during and after the game was that it was time to move on to 2025. Brennan wasn’t in real danger of losing his job, but he had a lot of work to do to make things right.
Remembering some guys: After the game, ASU defensive lineman Jacob Kongaika planted a pitchfork into the “Block A” midfield logo at Arizona Stadium. That in and of itself was an act of aggression. What made it even more infuriating — Kongaika had spent his first two seasons at Arizona. Needless to say, the gesture didn’t go over well, leading to a brief skirmish.
2025: Arizona 23, ASU 7
Notable: In a grinder of a game in which the two teams combined for only three scores in seven trips to the red zone, a defensive play was the enduring highlight. It was an all-timer. Stukes went up and over ASU receiver Jaren Hamilton for an incredibly athletic interception on a deep pass in the third quarter. With the game taking place on a Friday, everyone in the college football universe saw it live or via social media. It was a well-earned bookend moment for Stukes, who went from obscure walk-on in the 70-7 wipeout to the hero of a career-concluding triumph.
Remembering some guys: Arizona’s leading rusher was tailback Ismail Mahdi, who gained 53 yards on 14 carries. We all figured the senior’s final game would be the season-ending Holiday Bowl. Then Mahdi became involved in all the five-for-five business. He was able to appear in two games this season before being declared ineligible. At least he got to participate in Senior Night.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social