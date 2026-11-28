Remembering some guys: Arizona’s defensive MVP that day was safety Gunner Maldonado, who had 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble — and who’d be heavily involved in one of the greatest plays in program history in the season-ending Alamo Bowl. Maldonado spent one more injury-plagued season at Arizona before finishing his college career at Kansas State.

2024: ASU 49, Arizona 7

Notable: It’s hard to explain what went wrong during Brent Brennan’s first season. Mainly, it was a combination of poor hiring decisions and a lack of buy-in by the squad that only worsened as the team slumped. The Territorial Cup was the nadir, with the lone highlight being a 28-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to Tetairoa McMillan that was far more symbolic than impactful. The vibe during and after the game was that it was time to move on to 2025. Brennan wasn’t in real danger of losing his job, but he had a lot of work to do to make things right.

Remembering some guys: After the game, ASU defensive lineman Jacob Kongaika planted a pitchfork into the “Block A” midfield logo at Arizona Stadium. That in and of itself was an act of aggression. What made it even more infuriating — Kongaika had spent his first two seasons at Arizona. Needless to say, the gesture didn’t go over well, leading to a brief skirmish.

2025: Arizona 23, ASU 7