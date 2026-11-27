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When the 16th-ranked Arizona Wildcats take the field Saturday night to face the Arizona State Sun Devils for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup, it will be Senior Day for about 20 seniors.

Many of them transferred to Arizona in the last few years, while others have spent their entire four- or five-year career at the UA, including star quarterback Noah Fifita, who is closing in on ending his historic career at Arizona.

Fifita is one of several starters who will be playing their final game in Tucson, along with right tackle Tristan Bounds, cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, defensive back Malcolm Hartzog, linebacker Chase Kennedy, wide receiver Chris Hunter, sixth-year defensive end and Phoenix-area native Tre Smith, tight end Cole Rusk and safety Lee Molette III.

Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris, after being ruled ineligible following a ruling in the Pima County Superior Court, will be honored on Saturday for Senior Day.

Other Senior Day participants — like linebacker Taye Brown and running back Kedrick Reescano — are fourth-year seniors, but have the option to return next season due to the NCAA's new five-for-five model.

Other fourth-year seniors on Arizona's roster are wide receiver Tre Spivey, linebacker Cooper Blomstrom, offensive linemen Rhino Tapa'atoutai and Alexander Doost, center Zach Henning, defensive tackle Leroy Palu, cornerback Dwight Bootle, linebacker Everett Roussaw, safety Gavin Hunter, defensive end Dominic Lolesio and long snapper Drew Nicolson, among several others.

Excluding Brown and Reescano, the aforementioned players are currently not expected to participate in Senior Day festivities.