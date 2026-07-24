"We've got a great group of men and leaders," Moevao said. "When you've got guys that are experienced and are veteran guys that have played a lot of college football and really taking on that role, it's like having two assistant coaches in the room. The expectations aren't just from me, it's also from the guys in the room. I think that raises the level of competition, it raises the level of expectations, as well as the standard."

Both Reescano and Craig were limited in the spring due to offseason injury recovery, which allowed second-year running backs Wesley Yarbrough and Cornelius Warren III and Marshall transfer running back Antwan Roberts to have more practice and scrimmage reps.

Yarbrough, a 5-10, 210-pound Houston-area native, rushed for 77 yards on 21 carries last season. Warren, a 5-9, 177-pound Dallas-area product, had seven carries for 32 yards and a fumble late in Arizona's blowout win over Colorado in Boulder. Both Yarbrough and Warren are in line for elevated roles this season.

"It's exciting to see them flourish," Reescano said. "They didn't have that opportunity last year. Seeing them break long runs or catch passes or understanding how to pick up protection, it's amazing to see."

Roberts is the newest — and only — addition to the room this season.

The 6-foot, 204-pound Roberts reunites with Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who was Marshall's offensive play-caller in 2024. Roberts didn't play in 2024 due to injury.