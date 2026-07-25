Spivey is "ready to make the next step as wide receiver," Brennan said.

"That's how I see it for Tre Spivey, it's time for him to make a a big jump into one of the best receivers in the Big 12 and into a legitimate prospect for the NFL," Brennan said. "That time is now."

Fifita said Spivey is "going to turn some heads and prove that he's the best receiver in the Big 12."

"I think we've seen how explosive he is with the ball in his hands," added Arizona's quarterback. "I don't think people know how well he can attack the ball and play the ball in the air."

Hunter, who is one of four players from Arizona's 2022 recruiting class still at the UA, is the elder statesman of the wide receivers. Hunter has displayed "incredible leadership" in 2026, said Brennan.

Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade, who was promoted to passing game coordinator and assistant head coach this summer, challenged Hunter "to take a hold of the reins as the leader within the room, and be a guy that I can lean on to push this group if I'm not around."

"Not only that, but individually, he knows there's still growth there for him," Wade said. "He missed some time last season, so I know he has dedicated this winter to finding the imbalances in his strength to make sure he doesn't miss any time. We're seeing a different Chris Hunter. He seems to be fresh every practice, he's finishing every practice and he's back to where he can just run all day. That's where you need him to be."