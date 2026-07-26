"He hasn't gotten to showcase that he's got some real vertical juice," added Miller. "We missed that a little bit."

Powell hasn't "had any bumps in the road and no hiccups with my recovery and everything is going smooth," he said.

"The opportunities I missed because of the injury just gives me more of a drive that I'm going to have when I'm back, healthy and ready to play," Powell said.

Arizona brought in five newcomers at tight end this offseason — three from the transfer portal, one from the high school ranks and an international player. This year was the first offseason Miller had an influence on recruiting, after he was hired in late January of last year, missing the transfer portal window and the recruiting cycle.

"I'm really excited about the guys we brought into the program this year," Miller said. "This was really my first cycle. ... I'm excited to bring my vision to what the room should look like."

Cole Rusk, who hails from a mixed-martial arts background, started his college career at Eastern Michigan in 2021 before transferring to Murray State for a year and Illinois, where he played the last two seasons. Rusk had 19 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown last season at Illinois. Rusk showed promise as a pass-catching tight end this spring.

"Cole's got a lot of upside he hasn't been able to showcase before," Miller said. "He's going to play in an offense that is suited for his skillset. We're going to line him up all over the place and use his size and athleticism to manipulate matchups."