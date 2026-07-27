The left side of Arizona's offensive line will likely have two new starters who aren't new to the program: Matthew Lado at left tackle and Tapa'atoutai at guard.

After returning from a knee injury last season, "we felt like there were times Rhino struggled on the edge last year," Doege said.

Doost said, "Rhino has always been the Swiss-Army man" for playing both right and left tackle. In 231 snaps last season, including a season-high 86 snaps in the Holiday Bowl, Tapa'atoutai surrendered 12 quarterback pressures and a team-high three sacks, according to PFF.

"I think a lot of it had to do with his confidence coming back from a knee injury," Doege said. "There were moments where he looked like his old self, and then there were moments where he was like, 'Oh, no, am I ready?' That shook his confidence a little bit. Looking at his skill set and how strong he is, how explosive he is, it just seems like he's a better fit at guard.

"We felt like if we moved him to guard, that replaces a need in losing Chubba. We feel really strong about that move. That was something we talked to Rhino about it and Rhino was on board."

The Wildcats "have full confidence in Rhino" as a mainstay on Arizona's offensive line and "him moving inside is beneficial not only for him, but for us as a team," Oglesby said.