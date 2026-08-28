Prefer us on Google Learn More

Welcome to my Top 25 — plus five.

I voted in the Associated Press poll each of the past 10 college football seasons. Now my personal ballot will appear exclusively in the Daily Star and on Tucson.com, with a slight twist: I will add a “first five out” each time.

The more the merrier, right?

We begin, of course, with the first poll — aka, the worst poll.

This one is always the hardest because there’s no data to draw from. It’s even harder in the transfer-portal era because roster turnover is prolific and pervasive.

I just hope to fare better than last year, when my top two teams were Penn State and Clemson — two massive flops who didn’t so much as receive a single vote between them in the final AP poll.

I was right about the Big Ten three-peating as national champion. Turns out the top squad was Indiana — whom I didn’t even put on my preseason ballot.

If I’ve learned anything the past two seasons, it’s to never underestimate Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers.

Indiana is one of seven teams that can win this season’s title. Who are the other six? What does the rest of the Top 25 look like? Who are the first five out? Let’s take a look:

1. Oregon

2025 record: 13-2, 8-1 Big Ten (lost in College Football Playoff semifinals)

Coach: Dan Lanning (fifth year)