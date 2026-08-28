The 2026 college football season is officially here and there’s plenty of Tucson natives to follow this season.
Roughly 20 Tucsonans are on FBS rosters this season — 10 of them are at Power 4 schools. There’s at least one Tucsonan in every Power 4 conference in the Big 12, Big Ten, ACC and SEC.
Here’s a look at the T-Locs on FBS rosters:
Treyson Bourguet, BYU
High School: Salpointe Catholic
Position: Quarterback
Year: Fifth
Rundown: Once again, Bourguet will have a backup role behind Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Bear Bachmeier. Prior to BYU, Bourguet played in four games as a true freshman in 2022 and preserved his redshirt season at Western Michigan. Bourguet has completed 111 of 212 passes for 1,314 yards and six touchdowns in his college career.
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Keona Davis, Miami
High School: Salpointe Catholic
Position: Defensive end
Year: Third
Rundown: Davis (known as Keona Wilhite during his high school career) signed with Nebraska and had 10 tackles as a freshman. He briefly entered the transfer portal, but returned to Nebraska for a breakout sophomore campaign. The 6-5, 285-pound Davis led Nebraska’s defensive linemen with 32 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Davis had seven tackles, a sack and a pass breakup against UCLA last season. He transferred to the national runner-up Miami Hurricanes and will be coached by UM defensive line coach Jason Taylor, a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Dinos Drossos, UMass
High School: Salpointe Catholic
Position: Linebacker
Year: Second
Rundown: In two seasons at Salpointe, Drossos had 142 tackles (104 solo tackles), 22.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Drossos played in three games at UMass and had one tackle last season.
Chika Ebunoha, Utah State
High School: Marana
Position: Safety
Year: Fifth
Rundown: The full version of Ebunoha’s first name is Chikaodinaka, which is Nigerian for “In God’s hands.” Ebunoha played nine defensive snaps for BYU and then transferred to Utah State. In three years at BYU, Ebunoha appeared in 34 games as a special teams contributor. Ebunoha suffered a season-ending injury during his Utah State debut.
Roman Fina, Duke
High School: Salpointe Catholic
Position: Offensive line
Year: Second
Rundown: Since arriving at Duke, the 6-4 Fina gained 25 pounds and now weighs 295. Fina played his first season at Duke with his older brother, Bruno Fina, who's a rookie guard with the Buffalo Bills — the team that drafted their father, John Fina, who played in two Super Bowls with the Bills.
Kyah Francone, New Mexico State
High School: Salpointe Catholic
Position: Kicker
Year: Second
Rundown: Francone made 18 of 24 field goals (80%) in two seasons at Salpointe. He also made 93 PATs in 96 attempts and scored 147 points for the Lancers. Francone's longest field goal at Salpointe was from 53 yards. Francone was a kickoff specialist for the Aggies last season.
Jimmy Leon, UTEP
High School: Mica Mountain
Position: Defensive end
Year: Second
Rundown: After leading Mica Mountain to its first-ever state championship, the tight end and defensive end signed with UTEP, which hasn't had a winning season since 2021. As a tight end at MMHS, Leon caught 48 passes for 468 yards and 20 touchdowns. On defense, the 6-4, 240-pound Leon had 161 tackles, 38 sacks, 16 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
Kayden Luke, West Virginia
High School: Canyon del Oro
Position: Tight end
Year: Third
Rundown: After the CDO running back and linebacker led the state in rushing yards (2,302) and helped the Dorados to a perfect 14-0 season en route to a 4A state championship, the walk-on fullback — also known as “Big Red” — carved out a role at the UA. Luke had five carries for 20 yards and was mostly used as a blocker in the backfield in 2024, before he moved to tight end. Luke transferred to West Virginia to play for ex-Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez, who said Luke “fits the bill” as a fullback in Rodriguez’s system.
"Kayden kind of popped up there in the portal, and I'm like, 'He's got a role to play,’” Rodriguez said at Big 12 Media Days. “When you're putting together a team, you want to make sure that you have every kind of position with a guy that's a quality player. We really didn't have a true fullback kind of guy that we wanted to use in our offense. … He doesn't care if he's going to run it (and) you can block him every day, so he's going to play a role for us there.”
Luke and the Mountaineers host the Wildcats in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Oct. 10.
Michael Masunas, Texas
High School: Sabino
Position: Tight end
Year: Fifth
Rundown: Masunas finished his high school career at Hamilton in Chandler, but the tight end was previously a Sabino Sabercat. Masunas started his college career at Michigan State and had a complementary role for the Spartans his first three seasons, but became a starter last season. He started eight games for the Spartans and had 19 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Masunas transferred to Texas in the spring to play for the fifth-ranked Longhorns. Masunas is the highest-graded SEC tight end with a 76.8 grade on Pro Football Focus.
Jonah Miller, UTSA
High School: Salpointe Catholic
Position: Offensive line
Year: Sixth
Rundown: After leaving Oregon in 2021, the former four-star recruit spent the 2022 and '23 seasons at Santa Rosa Junior College in California, then signed to play for UTSA the last two seasons. Miller played four snaps at left guard for a UTSA team that won the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2024. The 6-8, 290-pound Miller played in nine games last season and didn’t allow a sack or commit a penalty on 60 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Tyler Mustain, Arizona
High School: Pusch Ridge Christian
Position: Tight end
Year: Fourth
Rundown: The 3A South Defensive Player of the Year is a walk-on at Arizona after logging 349 tackles, 33 stops for loss and 17 sacks during his high school career. Mustain played 137 snaps last year on special teams, according to PFF, and is now a reserve tight end. Mustain played 19 offensive snaps for the Wildcats last season and has logged 195 special teams snaps over the last two years.
Dezmen Roebuck, Washington
High School: Marana
Position: Wide receiver
Year: Second
Rundown: The Marana star was the first Tucson-area product to win the Ed Doherty Award since Bijan Robinson in 2019. Roebuck was also named 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year in Arizona and the state’s MaxPreps Player of the Year.
Roebuck set a state record with 352 career receptions for 4,239 yards and 40 touchdowns over four seasons, before signing to play at Washington under former UA head coach Jedd Fisch. As a true freshman at UW last year, Roebuck had 42 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns.
Roebuck was the Huskies’ second-leading receiver behind Denzel Boston, who was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Browns. Roebuck is in line to be former Arizona quarterback signee Demond Williams’ top target this season.
Cruz Rushing, Oregon
High School: Salpointe Catholic
Position: Linebacker
Year: Fifth
Rundown: The one-time Florida Gator and Arizona Wildcat transferred to Oregon in 2024 and moved from safety to linebacker. Rushing made his first collegiate tackle against Oklahoma State and played three defensive snaps in 2025. Rushing had 93 career tackles at Salpointe.
Elijah Rushing, Oregon
High School: Salpointe Catholic
Position: Defensive end
Year: Third
Rundown: One of the highest-rated players in Tucson history, Rushing signed with Oregon as a five-star prospect and has played behind All-Big Ten edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei for the last two seasons. Rushing played 18 defensive snaps as a freshman in 2024, then appeared in seven games for an Oregon team that appeared in the College Football Playoff in 2025. Oregon enters this season ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Braydyn Sage, New Mexico State
High School: Salpointe Catholic
Position: Long snapper
Year: Second
Rundown: Sage was rated by Rubio Long Snapping as the 34th-best long snapper nationally for the 2025 recruiting class.
Anthony Wilhite, Arizona
High School: Salpointe Catholic
Position: Running back
Year: Fifth
Rundown: Wilhite rushed for 2,058 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons with the Lancers. He made his UA debut in the season-opening win over Hawaii last season. Wilhite had five rush attempts for 22 yards and a reception for 22 yards. Wilhite appeared in three games in 2025.
Sa’Kylee Woodard, New Mexico
High School: Canyon del Oro
Position: Offensive lineman
Year: Third
Rundown: Woodard, a 6-4, 278-pound defensive tackle, helped CDO win a 4A state championship and a perfect 14-0 record as a senior. Woodard moved from defensive line to offensive line at New Mexico last season.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports