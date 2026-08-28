"Kayden kind of popped up there in the portal, and I'm like, 'He's got a role to play,’” Rodriguez said at Big 12 Media Days. “When you're putting together a team, you want to make sure that you have every kind of position with a guy that's a quality player. We really didn't have a true fullback kind of guy that we wanted to use in our offense. … He doesn't care if he's going to run it (and) you can block him every day, so he's going to play a role for us there.”

Luke and the Mountaineers host the Wildcats in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Oct. 10.

Michael Masunas, Texas

High School: Sabino

Position: Tight end

Year: Fifth

Rundown: Masunas finished his high school career at Hamilton in Chandler, but the tight end was previously a Sabino Sabercat. Masunas started his college career at Michigan State and had a complementary role for the Spartans his first three seasons, but became a starter last season. He started eight games for the Spartans and had 19 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Masunas transferred to Texas in the spring to play for the fifth-ranked Longhorns. Masunas is the highest-graded SEC tight end with a 76.8 grade on Pro Football Focus.

Jonah Miller, UTSA

High School: Salpointe Catholic

Position: Offensive line

Year: Sixth