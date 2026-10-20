"How hasn't he (helped me)?" Cole said. "He's crazy. It's a love-hate relationship, for sure. But he's my mental support. Outside of my therapist, I can go to him for anything mentally.

"He knows my goals and I know his goals as a coach. Him knowing my goals and knowing what we want to achieve, he pushes me to that standard no matter what it takes, whether it's getting up early or being here late at night. His motivation and my motivation together, I feel like it's unstoppable."

Cole has played the third-most defensive snaps (307) this season behind Hartzog (382) and Brown (347). After losing five defensive backs to the NFL, including a program-record four draft picks, the Wildcats have the seventh-best passing defense in the Big 12 and the Wildcats are tied with TCU for the best red-zone defense.

"I think we've been decent, but there's a standard that I don't think we've upheld, honestly," Cole said. "I think we've done a great job keeping them out of the end zone so far. Besides Week 2 (against BYU), we've done a pretty good job of keeping them out of the end zone. For where we want to be, we have a long way to go, but we're doing decent so far."

Hartzog and Cole have been the two most consistent defensive backs for the Wildcats this season. Boss and Dwight Bootle have exchanged reps at the other cornerback spot, while Molette beat out Gavin Hunter for Arizona's starting strong safety position, with Cam Chapa recently taking over for Quinn Olson at free safety.

Cole is "an awesome player and he has emerged as a great leader for us," Brennan said.