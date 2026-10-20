Cyclones 'execute an extremely high level'

Brennan has been a first-year head coach before. Twice. So he can relate to the hurdles Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers has to overcome in his first year at the helm.

"The first year is always a little bit complicated," Brennan said. "You're learning the place, they're learning you and there's lots of transition. That's complicated. To me, what they've done is impressive and that shows up when you watch film."

The first season at Arizona was much different for Brennan than his first season at San Jose State. Not only was the UA a Power 4 school, but Brennan came to the Wildcats at the start of the NIL and revenue-sharing era.

"They're not even comparable in that way," Brennan said of his first two seasons at Arizona and San Jose State. "It's apples to oranges in that way."

Rogers replaced former longtime head coach Matt Campbell, who coached the Cyclones for 10 seasons before taking over Penn State this season. Campbell went 72-55 and is the winningest coach in Iowa State history.

Rogers, who is a Chandler native and former standout linebacker at Hamilton High School, succeeded Campbell after stints at South Dakota State and Washington State. The Cyclones lost 55 players to the transfer portal and gained nearly 50 in return this past cycle. Rogers "has done a fantastic job" considering the amount of turnover ISU has faced in the last year, Brennan said.