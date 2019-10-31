Seven years after opening a pizzeria in an old downtown funeral home, the family behind Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink is opening its second location.
The Fenton family is nicknaming the new location Reilly North because it will be located on the northwest side next door to Tap & Bottle in the plaza on North Oracle and West Ina roads.
Tyler Fenton, who owns the restaurant with his siblings Zach and Courtney, said they had been exploring second locations when Rebecca Safford, who owns Tap & Bottle, tipped them about the space opening next to them in Cottonwood Plaza.
"When we toured the space, we thought it was a perfect fit," Fenton said in an email interview. "Sharing a wall with Tap & Bottle, and being able to provide their guests with food in addition to our full service restaurant was a really exciting project to take on. It just felt like the perfect next move."
Reilly North should open early next year in the 1,600-square-foot space that had been a Subway restaurant.
The original restaurant is in the historic Reilly Funeral Home building at 101 E. Pennington St. The Fentons renovated the 3,600-square-foot space with special attention to the building's history including repurposing gears used in the building's elevator for a dining room table and salvaging wood from the former chapel and offices to adorn a wall in the bar area.
The buildout for the second location at 7262 N. Oracle Road won't be nearly as extensive or driven by historic character.
"Reilly North does not share the same kind of history as our original location; however that presents an equally interesting project for us," he said. "We will draw off of some of the same elements as our original location, filtered through a more contemporary lens to create a new location that feels familiar, yet new at the same time."
The second location will have seating for 45 inside and more on the patio. Fenton said he also expects to get a lot of business from Tap & Bottle, which boasts a rotating beer list of nearly 30, eight wines and cold brew coffee, but no food.
"The smaller location allows us the opportunity to focus on what we do best" — the food — "while expanding our reach and being very efficient," said Fenton, Reilly's executive chef. His brother is CEO and sister is general manager.