The 16th-ranked Arizona Wildcats face the Arizona State Sun Devils for the 100th time Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium for the regular-season finale.
The Wildcats and Sun Devils are meeting for the 100th time since their first matchup in 1899 and are celebrating the 100th game of the Territorial Cup on Saturday.
Here are six players to watch — three from each school — as the Wildcats hope to close in on a nine-win regular season in back-to-back years for the first time in roughly 50 years.
Arizona State
Jake Fette, quarterback: The freshman and former four-star quarterback from El Paso, Texas, has now taken over as starter for the benched Cutter Boley, who transferred from Kentucky last offseason, and the injured Mikey Keene.
In the last four games, Fette has five touchdowns and one interception, with runs of 12 and 19 yards. Fette will be the fourth different starting quarterback in the Territorial Cup since quarterback Noah Fifita took over as starter in 2023.
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Cardae Mack, running back: Death, taxes and ASU unearthing talented running backs that could give Arizona fits. The 5-10, 215-pound freshman from Houston has 143 carries for 780 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Mack has made up nearly 37% of ASU's rushing attempts this season.
Jalen Thompson, defensive end: Thompson is fourth in the Big 12 in sacks (7) and will be matched up against third-year left tackle Matthew Lado, who has only allowed one sack all season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Arizona
Dash Fifita, linebacker: Fifita has 15 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in his first season at the UA. That's all in just over 200 snaps between defense and special teams.
Fifita, the younger brother of Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, blocked a punt in Arizona's win over Kansas State last week in rainy Manhattan — and used his athleticism to juke out the protection wall instead of plowing his 5-7, 190-pound frame through the protectors.
Saturday will be the last time the Fifita brothers take the field at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Whether it's on special teams or a special defensive package, the younger Fifita could leave his mark at an unexpected moment. It's the Territorial Cup, ya never know.
Malcolm Hartzog, slot cornerback: Hartzog was active for the Wildcats' win over Kansas State, but didn't log any defensive snaps, as he continues to overcome an undisclosed upper-body injury. Hartzog is one of Arizona's top pass-coverage defenders and the Wildcats will be tested against a receiving corps led by Reed Harris, the Big 12's leading receiver.
Hartzog should return to the starting lineup this week for his final home game at Arizona. The senior defensive back will be one of 20 seniors honored for Senior Day.
Kedrick Reescano, running back: Arizona is last in the Big 12 in rushing entering Saturday, averaging 120.5 yards per game.
Even though Arizona's rushing attack has been spotty, Reescano has nine rushing touchdowns inside the 10-yard line — seven of them are inside the 5-yard line. Reescano already gets a bulk of the carries, but he could get more this week since rotational running back Quincy Craig is questionable this week.
Saturday will be Reescano's third Territorial Cup.
"When I started here, I didn't understand the rivalry," he said. "The longer I've been here, the more I've grown a hatred for the school (up north)."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports