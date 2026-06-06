The Tucson Open had a number of presenting sponsors over the years, including Ford Mustang, NBC, Seiko, Northern Telecom and Chrysler. Dean Martin — yes, that Dean Martin — was the presenting sponsor of the Tucson Open in the mid 1970s. After 2006, the PGA Tour moved the event to Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, the host of the NCAA golf championships.

PGA Tour Champions, the division with golfers 50-plus years old, held the Cologuard Classic (first known as the Tucson Conquistadores Classic) from 2014-23. Since then, the Cologuard Classic has been at La Paloma Country Club.

Omni Tucson National recently hosted the Mountain West golf championships and the National Invitational Tournament. The second-place Arizona Wildcats were led by individual winner and All-American Filip Jakubcik, who shot 14 under at the NIT.

The most infamous hole at Omni Tucson National is the finale on 18, which has water running along both sides of the fairway. A hook or slice on this narrow fairway will likely end up with you taking a drop penalty. However, the challenging finish makes for an exciting finale for tournaments that are down to the wire.

In the last Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National in 2023, there were a combined 73 bogeys and double bogeys on the last two days of the tournament. David Toms, the 2023 champion, dribbled his tee shots out of bounds all three days of the 2023 Cologuard Classic.