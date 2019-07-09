Courtesy El Guero Canelo

Good news to El Guero Canelo fans: The restaurant just opened its first drive-thru.

The location at 5802 E. 22nd St., near South Craycroft Road, opened the drive-thru Tuesday morning. The drive-thru will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Although the drive-thru menu is limited, you can still order an array of items including tacos, burros, tortas and, of course: Sonoran hot dogs.

Also, through the month of July, customers who bring their classic cars through the drive-thru can get 25% off their meal, according to El Guero Canelo's Facebook page.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.