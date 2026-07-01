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The NFL is rolling out its list of the top 100 players in the league entering the season and one former Arizona Wildcat cracked the list.

Carolina Panthers second-year star Tetairoa McMillan checked in at No. 87 on Tuesday.

The highest-selected offensive player from Arizona in NFL Draft history — and the highest-drafted receiver in Carolina history — lived up to the hype and led the Panthers with 1,014 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. McMillan accounted for 25% of Carolina’s targets in the regular season — 44.5% of the team's passing yards.

McMillan, who was named Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, became the first former Wildcat to finish a season with 1,000-plus receiving yards since Rob Gronkowski in 2017. McMillan is the first UA receiver to have 1,000-plus receiving yards since Vance Johnson, who was a running back at Arizona, in 1989.

McMillan's first touchdown catch was against the Dallas Cowboys in October. McMillan had three catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime win over Dallas. McMillan gifted the game ball to his grandfather, Willie McMillan, who celebrated his 75th birthday that day.

Tetairoa McMillan received 41 of 50 first-place votes for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year at the end of the season.

After finishing the regular season with an 8-9 record, the Panthers won their first NFC South championship since 2015 and played in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round.