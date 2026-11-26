Arizona State was one blown lead away from having a chance to match Arizona’s season record in the 100th playing of the Territorial Cup football game.
Seriously. It’s true. If they had defeated Oklahoma State this past Saturday, the Sun Devils would have brought a 7-4 record into Casino Del Sol Stadium. The Wildcats are 8-3.
Few could have envisioned that scenario when ASU was 4-4 through Halloween. Arizona was 6-2 at that point.
The Sun Devils won their next two games and led the Cowboys 24-7 at halftime. ASU got outscored 23-3 in the second half and overtime, losing 30-27.
The game ended on an interception — the first one thrown by quarterback Jake Fette during his freshman season.
That’s one of many notable statistics entering the latest ASU-UA matchup Saturday night.
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Fooling Fette
Fette has started the past four games — narrow defeats against BYU and OSU and victories over Colorado and UCF.
He has done an excellent job of taking care of the ball.
Not only has Fette thrown only one pick in 136 pass attempts, but he also has a respectable turnover-worthy-play rate of 3.6%, per Pro Football Focus. That’s tied for ninth out of 20 qualifying quarterbacks in the Big 12.
(Note No. 1: All stats and rankings are as of Thursday afternoon, before the TCU-Texas Tech game on Thanksgiving night.)
(Note No. 2: Arizona’s Noah Fifita has the lowest turnover-worth-play rate in the Big 12 at 1.7%.)
Arizona has only five interceptions, tied for 12th in the 16-team conference. The Wildcats’ dearth of picks has driven defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales bonkers; his group had a league-high 22 interceptions last season (tied for second most in the nation).
But there are signs that Arizona might be getting back to its intercepting ways. The Wildcats have a pick in each of the past three games.
Gonzales believes that pressuring and hitting opposing quarterbacks eventually will cause them to break. Presenting a confusing picture can lead to turnovers, too.
Arizona’s defense is capable of doing that to veteran passers. It’s not hard to imagine freshman Fette throwing a pick — or several — Saturday night.
Ground war
If recent form holds, ASU likely will outrush Arizona.
Will it end up mattering?
The Wildcats of Tucson had 153 fewer rushing yards than the Wildcats of Kansas State last week and still found a way to win. Arizona had 162 fewer rushing yards than West Virginia on Oct. 10 and won by 21 points.
ASU has outrushed Arizona in each of the past three Territorial Cup matchups. The Wildcats won two of them.
Arizona wants to run the ball better than it has lately; the Wildcats have 86 or fewer yards on the ground in three of their past four games. But UA coach Brent Brennan conceded that Arizona mostly will travel by air as long as Fifita is its quarterback.
“One of the oldest clichés in coaching is that you adjust your scheme to the talent on your roster,” Brennan said. “Right now, we're more effective throwing the football than we are running it. So we lean that way a little bit.”
ASU, meanwhile, has leaned on freshman tailback Cardae Mack. Mack has 114 carries in the past five games. He has three 100-yard performances over that stretch and four in his past seven contests.
The Sun Devils are 3-1 when Mack rushes for 100-plus yards. The Wildcats are 2-3 when allowing 148 or more yards on the ground.
Big plays (or lack thereof)
ASU has explosive offensive players, including Mack and wideout Reed Harris, who leads the Big 12 in receiving yards (1,159) and touchdowns (11).
But the Sun Devils don’t necessarily make explosive plays.
ASU is tied for last in the Big 12 in scrimmage plays of 10-plus yards (137), per CFBStats.com. Only one team has fewer plays of 20-plus yards (48).
(The team that’s tied for the fewest 10-plus yard plays and has the fewest 20-plus yard plays is ... BYU. Hmm. The Cougars also allow the fewest in both categories.)
Despite Mack’s emergence, ASU is 13th in rushing plays of 10-plus yards (44) and tied for 14th in rushing plays of 20-plus yards (10). Only one team has fewer of the latter. That would be the Arizona Wildcats, who have only seven.
But as Brennan alluded to, Arizona is a passing outfit. The Wildcats rank second in the Big 12 in passing plays of 10-plus yards (126), 20-plus yards (52) and 30-plus yards (27). They’re tied for the most passing plays of 40-plus yards (14).
No one in the Big 12 has been better at limiting explosive rushing plays than ASU, which has allowed the fewest runs of 10-plus yards (35) and is tied for the third fewest of 20-plus (nine).
Arizona, meanwhile, has allowed the fewest passing plays of 10-plus yards (77). The Wildcats (30) and Sun Devils (31) rank third and fourth, respectively, in passing plays allowed of 20-plus yards.
Whoever can bust a big play or two just might win the Territorial Cup.
Getting to the QB
Pass protection hasn’t been a strength for either side.
ASU has allowed 29 sacks, 14th most in the Big 12. Arizona has allowed 31, which is the 15th most.
The Wildcats have done a better job of getting to the quarterback, compiling 32 sacks, third most in the conference. ASU ranks seventh with 26.
Each team has a high-level pass rusher.
ASU defensive end Jalen Thompson ranks third in the league with eight sacks. UA linebacker Chase Kennedy ranks fifth with 6.5.
Thompson primarily lines up on the defense’s right side. That means he’ll be matched up with UA left tackle Matthew Lado.
For all of Lado’s issues this season, particularly with penalties, he has improved over the second half of the season. PFF has charged him with only one sack allowed.
Kennedy is liable to rush from either side. Right tackle Jalen Klemm might be the more vulnerable of ASU’s edge protectors. Klemm has yielded 23 quarterback pressures, tied for fourth most in the Big 12.
Fette has struggled when pressured, completing only 34.4% of his passes, per PFF. That ranks 18th out of 20 qualifying quarterbacks in the Big 12.
You’ll never guess who has the highest completion rate when pressured. Yep, that would be Fifita at 55.3%.
The money down
We saved what might be the most important set of stats for last.
Arizona ranks fourth in the Big 12 and is tied for 12th nationally in third-down conversion rate (48.7%). ASU ranks first in the conference and 28th in the nation in third-down defense (33.3%).
Only one team has converted more than 37.5% of its third downs against the Sun Devils. That would be Baylor, which converted at a 60% rate in a stunningly lopsided 55-19 win over ASU on Oct. 3. Take that game out, and ASU’s opponents convert only 30.3% of their third downs.
Arizona has converted less than 40% of its third downs only twice — and won both games. The Wildcats were at 37.5% at West Virginia, where they had only eight third-down opportunities and scored 52 points; and at 35.7% vs. TCU, which had the second-best third-down defense in the Big 12 entering Thursday night.
Arizona is middle of the pack when it comes to third-down defense, ranking ninth in the league at 38.9%. ASU ranks last in the Big 12 and 127th in the nation in third-down offense (32.1%).
The Sun Devils have had only two games with a conversion rate over 35.7%: the season opener vs. FCS Morgan State (50.0%) and the Nov. 14 game at UCF (52.6%), which saw them land in Orlando just hours before the game because of the FAA issues the day before.
As far as we know, ASU is busing down to Tucson.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social