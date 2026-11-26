Fette has struggled when pressured, completing only 34.4% of his passes, per PFF. That ranks 18th out of 20 qualifying quarterbacks in the Big 12.

You’ll never guess who has the highest completion rate when pressured. Yep, that would be Fifita at 55.3%.

The money down

We saved what might be the most important set of stats for last.

Arizona ranks fourth in the Big 12 and is tied for 12th nationally in third-down conversion rate (48.7%). ASU ranks first in the conference and 28th in the nation in third-down defense (33.3%).

Only one team has converted more than 37.5% of its third downs against the Sun Devils. That would be Baylor, which converted at a 60% rate in a stunningly lopsided 55-19 win over ASU on Oct. 3. Take that game out, and ASU’s opponents convert only 30.3% of their third downs.

Arizona has converted less than 40% of its third downs only twice — and won both games. The Wildcats were at 37.5% at West Virginia, where they had only eight third-down opportunities and scored 52 points; and at 35.7% vs. TCU, which had the second-best third-down defense in the Big 12 entering Thursday night.

Arizona is middle of the pack when it comes to third-down defense, ranking ninth in the league at 38.9%. ASU ranks last in the Big 12 and 127th in the nation in third-down offense (32.1%).