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Levi Wallace knew it was time to walk away from football long before he pushed send on a social media post to announce his retirement from the NFL.

The Tucson native and cornerback officially retired following seven seasons in the NFL. Wallace, who made nearly $14 million in career earnings, played for the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’ve been retired for a while, honestly,” Wallace said on ESPN Tucson’s “Spears & Ali” Tuesday morning. “People are making a big deal out of it because I officially announced it. Mentally, I’ve been done, so I’m doing other stuff and venturing out and seeing what else is out there. I have to, in a sense, reinvent myself and realize, ‘What is it that I really want do besides football, a sport I’ve been playing since I was 5 years old?’ I’ve enjoyed it. I’m excited for what next season holds.”

Wallace, who currently lives in Phoenix, plans to pursue becoming an agent and mentor up-and-coming football players, “just trying to help the next generation do what I’ve done and be as successful as I was — or even more so,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to building that and using things I’ve learned as a player and pass it on to the next generation,” Wallace said.

Wallace dedicated the last 25 years to playing football. For the first time in his life, “you sit there and you ask yourself why you’re playing,” Wallace said. That’s when he knew that maybe it was best to retire at 31 years old.