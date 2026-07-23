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Out of the 1,000 players listed on the East-West Shrine Bowl, 10 of them are Arizona Wildcats.

The East-West Shrine Bowl watch list was unveiled on Thursday and the 10 Wildcats listed are quarterback Noah Fifita, defensive end Tre Smith, cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, right tackle Tristan Bounds, right guard Alexander Doost, wide receiver Tre Spivey, defensive tackle Leroy Palu and linebackers Taye Brown, Chase Kennedy and Everett Roussaw Jr.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a pre-NFL Draft showcase for draft-eligible prospects in February. The 2027 East-West Shrine Bowl will be on Feb. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Multiple Wildcats have played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in recent years. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who's about to enter his second season with the Washington Commanders, was the East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive MVP in 2025.

Last season, former Arizona safety Dalton Johnson competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Most of the aforementioned Wildcats on the East-West Shrine Bowl watch list are seniors. Spivey and Doost have another year of eligibility after this season.