Arizona senior wide receiver Chris Hunter said Fifita is “easily the hardest-working dude in the whole building — coaches included, and that's not putting anyone down, it just shows how special he is.”

"When we go to the indoor (practice facility), he's already in there an hour or 30 minutes before,” Hunter added. “He just wants to be great, and he's super humble. He won't let anyone deter him from his goal or put anyone down. When you mix humility with a work ethic and smartness for the game and talent, that's the recipe to be the best."

Fifita has the statistics and the accolades to showcase that he’s one of the most decorated quarterbacks in UA history, and he’s also the only quarterback in school history to lead the Wildcats to a 10-win and nine-win season. But if you ask Fifita, the Wildcats have unfinished business and considering it’s his final season, “it's all or nothing now,” Fifita said.

“This is my last opportunity to do what I said I was going to do,” Fifita said. “This is my last opportunity to do what I came back here to do, which is win a Big 12 championship — win a Rose Bowl and put us in that (College Football Playoff) conversation.

"I'm all-in. There's no more house money, there's no more chips, I'm all-in. I feel like I'm backed in a corner, but this is where I'm comfortable. Me and Coach Doege talk about it all the time: when everyone is against you, this is where we're comfortable because the only place we can go is forward."

Added Doege: “He's been backed in the corner his whole life. That's when he plays his best, when he feels like no one believes in him, because no one has believed in him his entire life.”