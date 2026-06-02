Length: 27 holes, 10,058 yards (three nine-hole courses)

Par: 72

The rundown: Have you ever wondered about the origin story of the name "Starr Pass?" In the late 1800s, Richard Starr was the driving force behind a stagecoach trail through the Tucson Mountains.

The Richard Starr Stagecoach Line was a route between Tucson and Quijotoa, a mining boomtown about 70 miles southwest of the Old Pueblo. The sixth fairway of The Club at Starr Pass' "Coyote Course" is where the trail used to be.

In 1986, TPC at Starr Pass opened for business. The original 18-hole course was designed by Craig Stadler and Bob Cupp. Coyote and Roadrunner are Starr Pass' original courses. The following year, the PGA Tour selected Starr Pass Golf Club as the host of the Tucson Open.

TPC at Starr Pass, which was later renamed to Starr Pass Golf Club, hosted the Tucson Open from 1987-96 before the tournament permanently relocated to Omni Tucson National. Phil Mickelson won the Tucson Open, thrice, including the 1991 Tucson Open as an amateur, which was his junior season at Arizona State; he also won back-to-back Tucson Opens in 1995 and '96.

The Tucson Open was held at Omni Tucson National on a full-time basis from 1997-2006. The PGA Tour returned to Starr Pass this past December for Stage 2 of PGA Tour Q-School, a tournament for players seeking PGA Tour status.