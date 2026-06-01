Length: 18 holes, 7,309 yards

Par: 72

Notable hole: 10 (par 5, 638 yards)

The rundown: Gambling, live entertainment, restaurants, golf — you can find all of it at Casino Del Sol. The Sewailo Golf Club has become a renowned track in Southern Arizona since it opened in December 2013.

Designed by Notah Begay III — a renowned course designer who is also known for being one of the top Native American golfers on the PGA Tour and Tiger Woods' college roommate at Stanford — Sewailo Golf Club served as the home course of both Arizona Wildcats golf programs despite the course being a 30-minute drive from the UA campus. Arizona played at Sewailo from 2014-22 before moving to Tucson Country Club, where they built a nearly $15 million facility.

Sewailo (pronounced seh-why-low) is a hybrid between desert- and links-style courses with postcard-worthy views, especially the view from the tee box on the third hole. In the Pascua Yaqui Tribe's native language, Sewailo means "flower world." Sewailo has pristine — and sometimes hilly — fairways, large greens, 65 bunkers, six lakes and waterfalls covering 14 acres, and a creek.

However, some of its beauty is why it's widely considered one of the most challenging courses in Tucson, like the 10th hole, a 638-yard par 5 with a double-dogleg shape.