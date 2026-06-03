Length: 36 holes, 13,400 yards (two 18-hole courses — Dell Urich and Randolph North)

Par: 70

Notable hole: 17, Dell Urich (137 yards)

The rundown: Randolph Golf Complex doesn't offer luxurious amenities like some of the golf facilities in Tucson attached to resorts, but it's embedded in the Old Pueblo's golf history — and it's only a five-minute drive from In-N-Out and Home Depot.

It's centrally located and within a 25-minute drive from nearly everything in Tucson. It's been the practice and tournament site for several high school teams across multiple generations. Locals, retirees, college students, they all golf at Randolph. It's a potpourri of golfers.

If you're a Tucson resident and a golfer, you've played a round or 20 at Randolph.

Randolph North — named after Tucson pioneer and railroad executive Epes Randolph — opened in 1925, and the parkland-style golf course was the host of the PGA Tour Seiko Tucson Match Play Championship and the Tucson Open and the LPGA Tucson event.

Randolph South underwent a redesign in 1996 and was renamed Dell Urich, which took over as host of the LPGA Tucson tournament. Dell Urich's signature hole is the 137-yard Par 3 on 17 — a tee shot on the green requires a 130-yard carry. If hit short, the ball is swimming in a lake.