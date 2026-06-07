The signature course between the trio is Rancho, which was used for several scenes for "Tin Cup," which was released in 1996. Tubac Golf Resort has markers and plaques throughout the golf course for famous scenes in the movie, including the 240-yard approach shot on the fourth hole on Rancho.

Costner, whose name was Roy McAvoy in the movie, was a caddie and challenged David Simms (played by Don Johnson) to use a 3-wood to clear a lake and land a shot on the green. Instead, Simms played it safe and used a 7-iron to layup for par. McAvoy accepted a bet minutes later to hit a 3-wood and get the shot on the green. After showing up Simms, McAvoy was fired as the caddie.

The third tee box on the Rancho course is where Costner broke all of his clubs — putter, too — except for his 7-iron after refusing to listen to his caddie, played by Cheech Marin, in the U.S. Open qualifier. Costner's character finished the rest of the round with only a 7-iron. The 7-iron bet between Costner and Johnson was also filmed at Tubac Golf Resort.

Several PGA Tour golfers have cameos in "Tin Cup," including Phil Mickelson, Fred Couples, Corey Pavin, Lee Janzen and Craig Stadler, among others.

"Tin Cup" is considered one of the greatest golf movies of all time — and Tubac has a piece of that history. Between the course's cinematic history, along with the variation of cottonwood trees, pine trees and oak trees along the fairways, 18 or 27 holes at Tubac Golf Resort makes a strong case to be on the bucket list of Tucson golfers.