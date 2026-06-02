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The best season in over 20 years has come to an end for the Arizona men's golf team.

In a battle between former Pac-12 foes, the 11th-ranked Wildcats fell to No. 23 UCLA in the semifinals of the NCAA championships at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California. The Bruins and top-ranked Auburn advanced to Wednesday's national championship.

Arizona posted its best finish to a season since 2004 — the best season under 14-year head coach Jim Anderson.

Arizona took down Vanderbilt, 3-2, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Following a hole-out eagle by Vanderbilt's Wells Williams, Arizona senior Zach Pollo's par on the 18th hole pushed the round into a playoff. Pollo's birdie in the playoff secured the Wildcats' spot in the semifinals.

The quarterfinals against Vanderbilt was "one of the most impressive matches I've ever been a part of," Pollo told Golf Channel.

"We tell ourselves that it's not supposed to be easy, it's supposed to be hard. Pressure is a privilege. It was an awesome finish, for sure."

Arizona lost to UCLA, 3.5-1.5, Tuesday evening. UA's Taishi Moto lost to UCLA's Josh Kim, and UCLA's Tyler Loree defeated Arizona junior Tianyi Xiang. Pollo tied Baylor Larrabee. Arizona star and All-Big 12 golfer Filip Jakubcik beat UCLA's Kyle An.

With Arizona's season coming to an end, the Wildcats lose senior captains and standouts in Jakubcik and Pollo, who both tied for the individual championship at the Marana Regional at The Gallery Golf Club last month, along with senior Connor Hamm.