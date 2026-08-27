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Arizona's athletic department has chosen to install two billboards in Phoenix, near the ASU campus, and another in Tucson proclaiming quarterback Noah Fifita's bid to contend for the Heisman Trophy this season.

The only time I remember any billboard representing the UA athletic department was those erected by former Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne. The billboards he had erected on Interstate 10 in Phoenix and entering Arizona on I-10 near Yuma and Willcox and two other freeway locations simply touted the UA athletic department, proclaiming "This is Wildcat Country.''

The "war of words'' was taken to a new level in 2020 when ASU beat Arizona 70-7 in the Territorial Cup. ASU boosters paid to erect a billboard on I-10 near Casa Grande with the score of the game and the message :"No Pity for the Kitty.''

That celebration ended when Arizona routed the Sun Devils 59-23 in 2023 and also beat them 38-35 a year earlier.