Arizona's athletic department has chosen to install two billboards in Phoenix, near the ASU campus, and another in Tucson proclaiming quarterback Noah Fifita's bid to contend for the Heisman Trophy this season.
The only time I remember any billboard representing the UA athletic department was those erected by former Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne. The billboards he had erected on Interstate 10 in Phoenix and entering Arizona on I-10 near Yuma and Willcox and two other freeway locations simply touted the UA athletic department, proclaiming "This is Wildcat Country.''
The "war of words'' was taken to a new level in 2020 when ASU beat Arizona 70-7 in the Territorial Cup. ASU boosters paid to erect a billboard on I-10 near Casa Grande with the score of the game and the message :"No Pity for the Kitty.''
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That celebration ended when Arizona routed the Sun Devils 59-23 in 2023 and also beat them 38-35 a year earlier.
Arizona is gambling that Fifita will again be the Big 12's first-team QB, leading Arizona to the Top 25 and national prominence. That's a big ask, but the UA wouldn't be doing this if it didn't think Fifita has that special something to not only contend for the Heisman, but, even more important, beat the Sun Devils again. Stay tuned.
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov. 28 game that will mark the rivals’ 100th meeting.
The 100th The Territorial Cup matchup is coming. We’re revisiting every single rivalry game, starting in 1899.
The first Arizona-ASU football matchup in 1899 was viewed as a rough-and-tumble contest where size and strength ultimately outweighed the Wildcats’ skill. Go back in time to 1899 with us.
Arizona football shut out Tempe Normal 12-0 in Tucson in 1902, winning the second meeting in what would become the Territorial Cup rivalry.
Arizona football’s win over ASU in 1914 made for back-to-back shut outs in the Territorial Cup match. In November, the teams will meet for the 100th time.
Arizona piled up 325 yards but needed a touchdown in the final two minutes to beat ASU 7-0 in their 1915 rivalry game.
Arizona overcame a Tucson downpour to crush ASU 59-0 in the fifth game of the UA-ASU football rivalry in 1919.
Arizona scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past ASU 13-3 in 1925, earning its first intercollegiate victory of the season.
Arizona's win in 1926 marked a significant victory in the Territorial Cup rivalry, with the Wildcats executing precise line plunges and effective punting.