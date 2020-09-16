New artist studios bolster Tucson as a haven for creative minds

Marquez said if Tucson can be defined as a maker city, it would be because the Old Pueblo is a place where people can come to create — and feel comfortable doing so.

“For Southern Arizona, I think what defines us is the diversity of our sector,” Marquez said. “Our culinary sector is one of our most creative and committed. If you’re running a small mom and pop restaurant — a taco shop or New American — you absolutely are committing to the creative sector. Whether you’re someone who’s painting in your backyard or building things with your hands, a woodworker or someone working in textiles, or creating music — even the success of the Festival of Books shows the amazing talent that exists here.”

Marquez added that there’s a lot of collaboration in Tucson’s arts community, using SAACA’s chalk art festival as an example. When the festival started years ago, she says it was difficult to find artists who worked with large-scale chalk murals.

“Today, there are hundreds of muralists,” she said. “Much of that is because they’ve been taught by other artists.”

Room for growth remains

The pandemic has been hard for artists — especially those who rely on markets.