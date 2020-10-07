 Skip to main content
Tucson artist creates colorful mosaic tiles, Southwest-inspired paintings
Tucson artist creates colorful mosaic tiles, Southwest-inspired paintings

A former food scientist, Sarah Kennedy returned to her love of art 10 years ago

Artist Sarah Kennedy creates two kinds of art: oil paintings and mosaic tiles.

 Courtesy of Sarah Kennedy

Sarah Kennedy finds herself on two sides of the art world.

On one hand, she creates detailed oil paintings — mainly horses with other wildlife and portraits mixed in. But on the other end of the spectrum, Kennedy handcrafts colorful ceramic tiles and mosaics.

“It’s just a very different medium,” Kennedy says of the tiles. “I think they complement each other and help me find balance.”

The Tucson artist doesn’t necessarily prefer either of the mediums over the other, but instead goes through phases where she leans more toward one.

Artist Sarah Kennedy says horses were one of her first loves.

“Interestingly, when the pandemic started, I found it really difficult to paint,” she says. “I think it requires focus and discipline, but the mosaics are free-flowing and inspired me as far back as 500 B.C. That’s something that just gave me a little more relief with the wildfires and social unrest and the pandemic.”

Kennedy’s mosaic tiles are inspired by the Southwest and the history of rock art — human-made markings on rocks. She says she has an interest in the culture of the area, anthropology and archaeology.

“It just fires your imagination of people who were here a long time ago,” Kennedy says. “That inspires the shapes and the figures.”

Artist Sarah Kennedy creates two kinds of art: oil paintings and mosaic tiles.

“What I’m going for is something that’s colorful and has a lot of life and energy into it.”

You’ll sometimes find bighorn sheep or cacti in the tiles.

Most of the tiles, which can measure from 12-by-12 inches to 18-by-18 inches, are intended to be used as wall art. The details are hand cut and made without any templates.

Many of Sarah Kennedy's oil paintings are inspired by the Southwest.

Kennedy’s oil paintings are also inspired by the Southwest, with horses often spotted in her work. She says the animal was one of her first loves — even buying a pony in fifth grade with money she earned from babysitting.

Kennedy has been interested in art since a young age .

Sarah Kennedy became a food scientist but fell back into her love of art about 10 years ago.

“I took classes in college but I always did art for fun,” she says. “I never considered it as a career.”

Kennedy went on to become a food scientist for food companies. She returned to her love of art about 10 years ago.

