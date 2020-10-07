Tucson artist creates colorful mosaic tiles, Southwest-inspired paintings

Sarah Kennedy finds herself on two sides of the art world.
On one hand, she creates detailed oil paintings — mainly horses with other wildlife and portraits mixed in. But on the other end of the spectrum, Kennedy handcrafts colorful ceramic tiles and mosaics.
“It’s just a very different medium,” Kennedy says of the tiles. “I think they complement each other and help me find balance.”
The Tucson artist doesn’t necessarily prefer either of the mediums over the other, but instead goes through phases where she leans more toward one.
“Interestingly, when the pandemic started, I found it really difficult to paint,” she says. “I think it requires focus and discipline, but the mosaics are free-flowing and inspired me as far back as 500 B.C. That’s something that just gave me a little more relief with the wildfires and social unrest and the pandemic.”
Kennedy’s mosaic tiles are inspired by the Southwest and the history of rock art — human-made markings on rocks. She says she has an interest in the culture of the area, anthropology and archaeology.
“It just fires your imagination of people who were here a long time ago,” Kennedy says. “That inspires the shapes and the figures.”
“What I’m going for is something that’s colorful and has a lot of life and energy into it.”
You’ll sometimes find bighorn sheep or cacti in the tiles.
Most of the tiles, which can measure from 12-by-12 inches to 18-by-18 inches, are intended to be used as wall art. The details are hand cut and made without any templates.
Kennedy’s oil paintings are also inspired by the Southwest, with horses often spotted in her work. She says the animal was one of her first loves — even buying a pony in fifth grade with money she earned from babysitting.
Kennedy has been interested in art since a young age .
“I took classes in college but I always did art for fun,” she says. “I never considered it as a career.”
Kennedy went on to become a food scientist for food companies. She returned to her love of art about 10 years ago.
Check out more makers in Tucson:
Steven Bye
When Steven Bye was only 4½ years old, he broke his jaw.
He couldn’t talk and he didn’t yet know how to write.
“The only way I could communicate — I drew pictures,” he says. “That’s how I communicated.”
His injury eventually healed, but his love of art stuck with him for decades to come.
“When I was 7 or 8 years old, I taught myself to draw Superman by memory,” he says. “I did all the comic heroes and stuff. In elementary, I’d do a sketch and sell it to my friends for a nickel.”
Through the years, Bye says he learned a lot from his middle and high school art teachers — so much so that he went on to study art education himself at the University of Alabama.
Bye taught high school art in Alabama, Michigan, New Mexico and eventually Arizona, where he retired. He now lives in Tucson, creating Arizona-centric oil paintings with a “story or homage” of landscapes from Sedona to the San Xavier Mission to the recent Bighorn Fire that scorched the Catalina Mountains.
Beyond his paintings, Bye has dabbled in ceramics, photography and jewelry-making. He’s also a published author — something that came into fruition when he was trying to figure out how to make his art history class more interesting for his students.
Holley Bakich
From drawing to styling the hair of her dolls to watching her mom do embroidery around the house, Holley Bakich was always a creative kid.
“My parents are musicians, so they really hoped — or expected — that I would be also. So when I said I wanted to go to art school, they were like, ‘What?’ They weren’t sure what to make of that,” Bakich says.
But she calls her first year of art school eye-opening.
“When I brought my first-year portfolio home, then (my parents) were all gung-ho,” Bakich says.
The Tucson artist dabbles in many mediums, from sculpting and sewing to beadwork and graphic design.
Sue Emer
When Sue Emer was 6 or 7 years old, she’d find herself sitting in her mom’s art studio, painting beside her.
The duo would visit the Jersey Shore and do plein-air paintings and take art classes together.
But as Emer grew up, starting a career and family of her own, art took a backseat.
Shortly after her husband died, Emer lost her mom. She says she felt like she could no longer pick up a paint brush because she had no one to paint with.
And around 2017, Emer became connected with the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild.
“Finding the Guild was the most incredible thing for me,” says Emer, who is currently the Guild’s bookkeeper and recently led an effort to unveil the Guild’s new website. “It’s such a gathering of extremely talented men and women from all aspects of water-based painting and everybody is so helpful and wonderful, as far as encouraging you with your art.
Amanda Williams of Felicity Howells
After a lifestyle brand posted a photo of Amanda Williams’ hair scrunchies to their 1 million Instagram followers, business took off.
Williams is the sole creator behind Felicity Howells, where she sews feminine clothing and accessories that she describes as whimsical and playful.
In early March, Rifle Paper Company reached out to Williams after finding Felicity Howells on Instagram. They asked her to do a scrunchie giveaway and promoted her business on the social media platform.
“I got 100 orders in a day for scrunchies, so I was freaking out,” she says.
Williams was working part-time at Tucson Thrift Shop, but the exposure allowed her to jump into Felicity Howells full time. She says business hasn’t stopped.
Williams sews everything from dresses to scrunchies to purses made of cork. Lately, she’s been making face masks.
William Kueffer
Years ago, William Kueffer found himself at an auction house in London.
“This box came up for auction — filled with brass from World War II,” the Tucson artist says.
The box sat for 70 years until Kueffer bid on it — and won. The box included brass trinkets and about 250 doorknobs, many from the Victorian era.
“So who knows who touched these knobs,” he says.
“I really didn’t know what to do with the doorknobs,” he says. “I just wanted to make something with them. So I got back to Arizona and I started to put two and two together and I made these walking sticks.”
Kueffer makes walking sticks with the brass knobs fixed atop. The cane itself is made from bamboo, which Kueffer grows in his own backyard, in addition to mesquite, wild cherry and other woods he comes across.
He has also taken to creating replicas of 19th century stagecoach and train cargo boxes made from repurposed wood.
Read more here. Contact William Kueffer at wckueffer@yahoo.com.
Spring Winders of Heliotrope
Spring Winders took a jewelers metalsmithing class in college, graduated in 2006 and didn’t make any more jewelry for the next eight years.
But while working in the food service industry, she decided it was time for a career change.
“I remembered enjoying metalsmithing so I decided to take a metalsmithing class at Pima Community College — just a refresher to see if I liked it,” she says. “And I was really into it, so I decided to pursue that.”
She slowly saved up money to buy her own equipment and in 2014, she started her shop Heliotrope. Winders now sells desert-inspired jewelry.
“I get a lot of the inspiration for the designs from the desert, plants, animals and also the monsoons,” she says. “I make things that I would want to wear myself and I like the desert a lot.”
Winders also sells bolo ties. She says: “I’m kind of trying to give bolo ties a modern twist and make them more accessible to all genders and not just for dress up — you can wear them with tank tops. And I’m doing my own take on this classic Southwestern style.”
Much of Winders’ jewelry is made with metal, sometimes with a crystal or stone to add some color or variation in texture.
Tamara Scott-Anderson
If it feels like Tamara Scott-Anderson's artwork is popping out at you, that's because it is.
Scott-Anderson, an artist for more than three decades, has taken to creating 3D wall decor from all kinds of fabrics, textiles and beads.
“I started out as a weaver and that kind of thing,” the Tucson artist says. “And I developed this — what I call fiber wall sculptures — on my own.”
It all began with a piece of hardware cloth made from thin strips of metal.
“It kind of set me off and I’ve been doing it ever since,” she says.
“My stuff appeals to people who like texture, who don’t necessarily want something behind glass,” Scott-Anderson says. “Houses with big windows — you get glares and you can’t appreciate it.”
Scott-Anderson’s work tends to be very colorful and is especially detailed when you see it up close.
Katherine Nesci
Katherine Nesci’s journey as a glass artist started when she and her husband took a glass bead-making class together.
“After the class, I was just so interested that I bought a torch and a little bit of glass and I started practicing in a corner of a room,” the Tucson artist says.
Little did she know that her interest would eventually take her across the country and the world.
Years later, Nesci took glass bead classes again through Pima County’s Park and Recreation and eventually at Tucson’s Sonoran Glass School where she served in many roles, from student to volunteer to teacher to board president. She even competed in the school’s annual Flame-Off competition.
Nesci also studied glass art in Italy and New York. The classes are short — about a week or two — and students have the chance to study with a specific teacher.
Nesci describes the New York class as “intensive,” as it ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day for a week.
“It’s just so exciting to be surrounded by the synergy and excitement of eight, nine other artists all doing the same thing,” she says.
“I love glass because it takes all my attention,” she says. Because of the flame required for the art, “you can’t let your attention wander.”
Now, about 25 years after taking that first class, Nesci has focused her artistry on goblets and bird figurines.
Jorge Vergeli
“Eclectic” is the first word that comes to mind when Jorge Vergeli describes his art.
Vergeli’s work ranges from yard decorations to geometric wall decor to sculptures that could be used as table centerpieces. He uses a mix of materials including metal, wood and acrylic.
“Sometimes I see something — a piece by itself — and I go, ‘Wow, that’s a wing,’” he says. And even though the piece is actually just a salvaged piece of metal, he’ll use it to make the wing for a sculpture of a bird.
Other times, he might not have as much of a vision and will instead take recycled materials and start putting them together with no real plan in mind.
John Carrillo
As a kid, art is how John Carrillo understood the world.
“One of the things I would do to escape was draw,” he says, adding that he’d draw anything he could lay his eyes on.
He eventually went on to be an illustrator in the Marines and now designs products for a nationwide home decor brand. He’s also involved in the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition and owns the Oro Valley shop Rosie’s Barket with his high school sweetheart, Nicole Carrillo.
Not knowing how to pursue art as a career initially, Carrillo graduated from high school and joined the Navy in 1990.
“After two years, I was trying to think how can I do art, how can I do this in the military,” he says.
After four years in the Navy, Carrillo received his GI Bill and headed to art school. Soon after, his brother said he was joining the Marines and told Carrillo about their illustration program.
“I was like, ‘yeah, right,’” Carrillo says. “But he had this written literature about it and I said, ‘I’ll be damned.’”
Read more here. Find Carrillo's work from the Marines here, products through Primitives by Kathy's "LOL Made You Smile" line here and Rosie's Barket here.
Tracy Conklin of Artemesia Soaps, Salts, & Scrubs
From crocheting to mosaics, Tracy Conklin loves to dabble in crafts.
But her favorite craft of them all is soap-making.
Conklin owns Artemesia Soaps, Salts, & Scrubs, which sells handmade soap, lotion, face masks and other skincare items. Conklin, who has lived in Tucson since 1984, has a brick and mortar shop on Tucson’s east side and also sells her products online.
Conklin’s soap journey started around 2002 or 2003 with glycerin soap, but she switched to making cold process soaps instead. Cold process gives makers more creativity, Conklin explained.
“With cold process, it’s all raw ingredients so you build it,” she says. “Once I did soap, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Read more here. Find Artemesia Soaps, Salts, & Scrubs here or at 6538 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Nathalie Aall of Aall Forms of Life
Since she was a kid, Nathalie Aall has been interested in art and wildlife.
When it came time to think about college, she was faced with choosing between the two.
Thinking she could only choose one, she ultimately went with biology and received her master’s degree in biological sciences in 2011. But since then, Aall has found away to combine her love of biology with her love of art.
Aall is a scientific illustrator and wildlife biologist. A scientific illustration is a way of documenting and visually representing biological concepts. For Aall, that means animals and how they relate to their ecosystems.
Jacqueline Chanda
When Jacqueline Chanda was about 7 years old, she drew a picture of her mom — and it actually looked like her.
“She was like, ‘Wow, you’re really good,’” Chanda says.
For birthdays and Christmas, her parents would give her art supplies. She eventually turned her garage into an art studio, even making and selling greeting cards as a teen.
“It was always a part of me,” says Chanda, who grew up in Detroit and now lives in Tucson, where she creates original oil paintings that capture everyday life.
When thinking of college as a high schooler, Chanda went back and forth between majoring in math or art. She made her decision after receiving an art scholarship.
Chanda went on to study art at UCLA and then spent seven years studying in France.
When returning to the United States, Chanda taught at a number of universities. For 27 years, Chanda worked as an educator, professor, researcher and administrator.
“In the back of my mind, I was like, ‘When are you going to do your art? When are you going to do your art?’”
When Chanda moved back to Arizona in 2014, she decided to become a full-time artist.
Tre’ Jackson-Navarrette of Truelli Nature
When a string of Tre’ Jackson-Navarrette’s family members were diagnosed with a number of different illnesses, she became inspired to make natural skincare products.
“Having personally struggled with and witnessing loved ones struggling with health issues, I really became adamant about finding safe, effective every-day essentials that are actually beneficial to our health,” Jackson-Navarrette, owner of locally-based Truelli Nature, said on her shop’s website.
Jackson-Navarrette started making products at home about six years ago and started selling them about a year and a half ago.
“Science was always my favorite growing up,” Jackson-Navarrette says. “I was always doing experiments and making stuff. And the skincare aspect — I was always a collector. My grandma would always tell me, ‘You need to care of your skin’ and I didn’t realize it back then.”
But when Jackson-Navarrette started reading labels on products sitting on store shelves — listing off several unpronounceable ingredients — she decided it was important that Truelli Nature’s products be plant-based, eco-friendly and cruelty-free.
“This is my hobby that kind of grew and expanded,” she said.
Elizabeth Langley of Localscapes
Although Elizabeth Langley has lived in Tucson for 15 years, the city still feels new.
Some of her artwork — detailed oil paintings on stained wood, cards and prints sold under the shop name Localscapes — features well-known spots from Antigone Books to the Bear Down Gym. She’s also done commissioned paintings of adored spots that have since closed, such as Lerua’s and Flycatcher.
“I always think I’m going to run out of ideas, but I never do,” she says.
Charlie Watkins
Fifty years ago, Charlie Watkins sold his first piece of art.
“I had no idea what I was doing,” he says. “I got invited to a show in Pasadena and people wanted to buy what I made — and that set me off. I was ecstatic that someone wanted to buy what I made.”
At the time, he was selling acrylic paintings. Over the years, he’s done everything from furniture refinishing to Christmas window paintings.
But 25 years ago, he had an idea to blend his love for history with his love of art by creating layered three-dimensional pieces with wood and other materials.
His intricate designs of architecture in the Four Corners area are all made by hand — no molds or masks are used — and each piece is one of a kind that can hang on a wall or act as a table centerpiece.
“I’m kind of an amateur historian and archaeologist,” says Watkins, who moved to Tucson in 1986. “I enjoy those subjects and was able to tie that with my artwork, where the concept was created to focus from a period of about the 1200s to the 1880s, early 1900s, of architecture.”
Kirsten Dill of Sonoran Watercolors
Kirsten Dill’s paintings help her connect not only with her artistic side, but with the community as well.
“I like to make people smile,” she says. “That’s one of the biggest compliments I get from people — they say, ‘I saw this and it makes me smile.’”
Dill creates her artwork in different styles, primarily watercolor and acrylic, under the name Sonoran Watercolors.
Many of her paintings are influenced by the desert, Southern Arizona and Mexico, with images of cows to hummingbirds to cacti.
Dill grew up in Mexico and moved to Tucson after high school. She’s a self-taught artist, though her journey into watercoloring started when she was 14, attending a fine arts institute.
Audrey De La Cruz of Annotated Audrey
Right outside her home, Audrey De La Cruz has a good view of Saguaro National Park.
The view helps keep De La Cruz, a local artist, inspired.
De La Cruz started Annotated Audrey, a paper goods and lifestyle brand, in 2016, about six months after moving to Tucson from Los Angeles.
“Just looking out my window now, it’s all desert,” she says. “All around us is nature, animals, cactus, flowers. So I draw my inspiration from that mostly.”
Beyond Saguaro National Park, other inspiration for her vibrantly-colored desert-themed paper goods comes from fashion, movies, TV shows and music.
Ashley Ambrosio of Spring + Vine
Ashley Ambrosio has been making natural soaps for the last 10 years and was living in Canada when she decided to set up shop at a farmers market.
“I just got such nice feedback about it and people in my life were encouraging me to sell it and share it with others,” she says. “I started making soap as a creative outlet for myself. I’ve always loved working with my hands and creating.”
Last year, Ambrosio married Neil Diamente and moved to Tucson. In November, she started Spring + Vine, where she sells handcrafted natural soaps and pottery — something she calls a passion and craft of hers, inspired by nature, people and community.
Anita Goodrich of Bottle Rocket Design
Anyone who knows Anita Goodrich inevitably ends up at the landfill with her on some kind of adventure.
“It always amazes me how many people haven’t been to the landfill,” Goodrich says. “The minute you get onto the property and see the truckloads of things being thrown away, people — it doesn’t matter how old they are, their gender — their mouth is agape. They can’t believe it.”
Around 2011, the Tucson native started Bottle Rocket Design — a local shop that uses concrete and repurposed glass to create household items such as lamps, candles, dog bowls and tables.
Bottle Rocket Design is a family business comprised of Goodrich and her wife Stephanie Pederson. Goodrich’s 13-year-old son also helps, in addition to one part-time employee.
“I’ve done home improvement for businesses, so I had the opportunity to go to the landfill a lot and see what gets thrown away,” she says. “It’s staggering.
“I thought, ‘If I’m going to create something, I don’t want to be part of that — I want to be a solution.’”
Alexandra Berger Clamons of The Glass Desert
Plants that you can never kill, even if you tried. No need for watering or getting enough sunlight for Alexandra Berger Clamons’ cacti.
They are made of glass.
Berger Clamons’ business, The Glass Desert, specializes in stained glass artwork.
She is most known for her potted glass cactus plants.
Berger Clamons has been interested in glass artwork since 2003. She taught herself torch working in college.
After school, she moved to Tucson and worked under local artist Tom Philabaum, one of the founders of the Sonoran Glass School. While working at the school, Berger Clamons learned mosaics and stained-glass work.
Jonna Critchley of Tucson Toffee Co.
Nothing like good old-fashioned toffee to get your fix of sweet and salty.
That’s how Jonna Critchley, owner of the months-old Tucson Toffee Co. sees it. Being that toffee is one of her favorite candies of all time, she was eager early on to learn how to make it right.
“As a new wife, I was always trying new recipes and seeing what I could cook and bake,” Critchley said.
After perfecting her method, she tested it out with friends and family with positive results.
She then took it to market and created her toffee business.
Tucson Toffee Co. is known for its three original flavors: classic toffee (a semi-sweet chocolate and almond mixture,) churro toffee, and its dark and salty toffee.
Serena Rios McRae of Cactus Clouds Art
Inspired by the wild beauty of Arizona, Serena Rios McRae of Cactus Clouds Art draws and paints her desert surroundings in a colorful and whimsical way.
She is most known for her watercolor paintings and digital artwork of desert flora, fauna and landscapes.
She even dabbles in print work and makes stickers.
As a kid, McRae grew up in an artistic family, but she never thought she was going to make this a career.
“I never felt like I was as good as my brothers were (at art),” she said. “They could just pick up anything and make stuff. They were always doing really interesting things.”
When she came across watercoloring, she knew right away that she had chosen something she was good at.
“It didn’t take tons of effort,” McRae said. “It was what I was waiting to find.”
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott
