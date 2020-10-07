Tucson artist creates colorful mosaic tiles, Southwest-inspired paintings

Sarah Kennedy finds herself on two sides of the art world.

On one hand, she creates detailed oil paintings — mainly horses with other wildlife and portraits mixed in. But on the other end of the spectrum, Kennedy handcrafts colorful ceramic tiles and mosaics.

“It’s just a very different medium,” Kennedy says of the tiles. “I think they complement each other and help me find balance.”

The Tucson artist doesn’t necessarily prefer either of the mediums over the other, but instead goes through phases where she leans more toward one.

“Interestingly, when the pandemic started, I found it really difficult to paint,” she says. “I think it requires focus and discipline, but the mosaics are free-flowing and inspired me as far back as 500 B.C. That’s something that just gave me a little more relief with the wildfires and social unrest and the pandemic.”

Kennedy’s mosaic tiles are inspired by the Southwest and the history of rock art — human-made markings on rocks. She says she has an interest in the culture of the area, anthropology and archaeology.

“It just fires your imagination of people who were here a long time ago,” Kennedy says. “That inspires the shapes and the figures.”