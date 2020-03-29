UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, March 29: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Sunday, March 29

6:30 a.m.: Despite the ongoing spread of coronavirus, many Tucsonans have found creative ways to maintain a sense of community during a time of isolation. Known cases of COVID-19 in Arizona saw a triple-digit increase overnight Friday, reaching 773 confirmed cases Saturday, according the daily tally kept by the state Department of Health Services. As the weather here warms, many hope higher temperatures will help tamp down the coronavirus. Though viruses are known to be seasonal — studies say COVID-19 seems to have spread faster in areas with cool or cold temperatures — the behavior of coronavirus in warmer climates isn't certain. Some experts say if a warm-weather break happens, the virus can come back with a new punch in the fall.