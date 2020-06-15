UPDATES: Bighorn Fire near Tucson, June 15: Here's what we know

The Bighorn Fire, sparked by lightning June 5 near Pusch Ridge in the Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, has resulted in evacuations and is being fought by hundreds of wildfire fighters. Here are the latest news developments from the Arizona Daily Star:
Monday, June 15
• The Bighorn Fire near Tucson is now 22% contained, and officials on Monday put the Mt. Lemmon area on pre-evacuation notice.
• Fire crews were moving into Summerhaven as they work to protect Mount Lemmon from the raging Bighorn Fire. Meanwhile, fire officials issued a pre-evacuation order for Mount Lemmon on Sunday evening, telling residents to be ready to evacuate.
• Use this map, updated regularly, to see Bighorn Fire and evacuation boundaries.
• This Is Tucson has created this running list of resources for Bighorn Fire evacuees and danger-zone residents.
Sunday June, 14
• Buffelgrass may have helped Tucson's Bighorn Fire take out saguaros.
• As Bighorn Fire still mostly unchecked, some residents in new evacuation zone refuse to leave.
• Most wildlife displaced by the Bighorn Fire are able to reach safety.
• Here's a collection of photos from the Bighorn Fire.
Saturday, June 13
• Bighorn Fire evacuation order lifted, but residents stay alert.
• One week in, Bighorn Fire continues to rage near Tucson.
