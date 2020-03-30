Tucson Coronavirus Resource Guide

Whether you need help paying the rent, getting groceries or keeping the kids busy, the Arizona Daily Star's resource guide - updated daily - is here to help.
IF YOU WONDER IF HELP IS ON THE WAY
Use this calculator to determine your share of the federal government's stimulus package.
IF YOU'RE FEELING ILL
People with mild to moderate symptoms specific to the coronavirus can use the Northwest Healthcare's VirtualHealthConnect app to talk with a provider using a smartphone or computer.
IF YOU'VE LOST YOUR JOB
The state is regularly updating a list of companies in the state that are hiring right now.
Pima Community College's Small Business Development Center is helping businesses apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
Allied Universal is holding virtual hiring events until April 23 to fill more than 300 security-related positions in Tucson, Phoenix and Mesa. Go to jobs.aus.com to apply.
This list has resources for applying for unemployment insurance and finding a new job.
Pima County has a new jobs hotline.
IF YOU HAVE TO WORK AND NEED CHILDCARE
Some Tucson school districts are launching day care for children of first responders.
IF YOU CAN'T PAY YOUR BILLS
This list include resources for assistance paying for rent, utilities and food.
Local utilities say they will not customers off for nonpayment during the crisis.
IF YOU NEED FOOD
Bookmark this extensive list of free meals.
This list includes reduced-price meals for people who have been laid off, lost business or are serving the public through the coronavirus crisis.
Eegee's and Prep and Pastry are delivering free food to grocery workers.
In this list you'll find a list of stores offering seniors-only shopping times, including hours.
If you want to avoid the crowds at grocery and big-box stores, find a bunch of options in this list.
This list includes several organizations that provide food assistance.
Find a huge list of local schools offering free meals for kids.
IF YOU'RE HUNGRY
Many Tucson restaurants are open for takeout and delivery. Use our huge and growing list of options to order a meal.Many Tucson restaurants and breweries are selling beer and wine for delivery or pickup.
IF YOU NEED HELP COPING
The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, offers immediate counseling to anyone suffering from mental or emotional distress related to the coronavirus pandemic.
A Tucson psychotherapist shares how to stay mentally healthy.
Two virologists at the University of Arizona explain how coronavirus spreads and why isolation is necessary
IF YOU DON'T HAVE INTERNET CONNECTIVITY AT HOME
Cox is offering customers who qualify for low-cost service a free month of the “Connect2Compete” package. Thereafter, the cost is $9.95 per month. For more information, go to tucne.ws/coxcovid19.
Comcast has expanded its “Internet Essentials” low-income internet package, offering 60 days of free service, with a cost of $9.95 per month thereafter. For more information, go to internetessentials.com. Comcast has also opened all of its Xfininty WiFi hotspots for free. For a map of hotspots, go to wifi.xfinity.com.
IF YOU'RE A PARENT
Bookmark our growing list of resources for families.
Here are six free educational resources to keep kids busy.
Get tips for talking with kids about the outbreak.
Encourage the kids to enter the Postal History Foundation's 13th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids.
IF YOU WANT TO (OR GET) FIT AT HOME
Coronavirus isolation in Tucson opens a virtual world of fitness, art, culture.
Here are 11 at-home fitness classes.
These businesses offer at-home workouts, meditation and stress management exercises.
IF YOU NEED AN ARTS AND CULTURE FIX
Reid Park Zoo's “#BringingTheZooToYou,” on the zoo’s website, reidparkzoo.org, and social media platforms, includes behind-the-scenes videos and photos, downloadable activity pages and animal facts.
Tucson Botanical Gardens has a live cam of their butterfly exhibit. Visit tucsonbotanical.org.
Toy store Mildred & Dildred is hosting virtual story times at facebook.com/mildredanddildred
The Loft Cinema has made its Arthouse Cinema available for streaming. Buy a virtual ticket for $12 at loftcinema.org and get a link and password to stream the film.
These six local businesses offer take-home crafting and painting.
Creative Kind is offering online workshops in beginners art journaling, embroidery, water color and macrame wall hangings for $15 each. Find more information at tucne.ws/ckworkshops
Don Guerra of Barrio Bread fame is teaching bread-making lessons online. Learn to make sourdough bread from scratch for $30, or take a free pizza crust-making course. Go to breadlessons.com for more information.
Read one of our recommended books about or based in Arizona.
Get outside - responsibly - with our guide to social distancing in the great outdoors.
IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT DAILY LIFE DURING THE CRISIS
Arizona Motor Vehicle Division is limiting office visits to people with appointments. A statewide customer service line, 602-712-2700, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for people who need to access MVD services remotely or need to schedule appointments.
If you run out of toilet paper, think twice before flushing other types of paper.
Public transit is free right now.
IF YOU WANT TO HELP
Banner Health is accepting donations of medical supplies and personal protective equipment.
The Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is establishing a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. You can donate to it here.
Bookmark our list of immediate, actionable ways you can help your fellow Tucsonans.
Tucson nonprofits tell us what they need right now.
