Comprehensive resource guide for navigating coronavirus in Tucson

Whether you need help paying the rent, getting groceries or keeping the kids busy, the Arizona Daily Star's resource guide — updated daily — is here to help.
IF YOU WONDER IF HELP IS ON THE WAY
Use this calculator to determine your share of the federal government's stimulus package.
IF YOU'RE FEELING ILL
- People with mild to moderate symptoms specific to the coronavirus can use the Northwest Healthcare's VirtualHealthConnect app to talk with a provider using a smartphone or computer.
- Escalera Health on Tucson's east is offering coronavirus tests to patients who meet CDC guidelines.
- Nextcare Urgent Care locations in Tucson are offering curbside appointments for people with symptoms for coronavirus.
IF YOU'VE LOST YOUR JOB — FOR GOOD OR FOR NOW
- Even if you're furloughed, the $2 billion stimulus bill passed by Congress makes you eligible for expanded unemployment benefits intended to replace your entire salary.
- The state is regularly updating a list of companies in the state that are hiring right now.
- Pima Community College's Small Business Development Center is helping businesses apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
- Allied Universal is holding virtual hiring events until April 23 to fill more than 300 security-related positions in Tucson, Phoenix and Mesa. Go to jobs.aus.com to apply.
- This list has resources for applying for unemployment insurance and finding a new job.
- Pima County has a new jobs hotline.
IF YOU WORK FOR A TUCSON NONPROFIT
- The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona launched a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, offering grants to non-profit organizations that had to cancel fundraising events due to the coronavirus outbreak.
IF YOU HAVE TO WORK AND NEED CHILDCARE
IF YOU CAN'T PAY YOUR BILLS
- This list include resources for assistance paying for rent, utilities and food.
- Local utilities say they will not customers off for nonpayment during the crisis.
IF YOU NEED FOOD
- Bookmark this extensive list of free meals.
- This list includes reduced-price meals for people who have been laid off, lost business or are serving the public through the coronavirus crisis.
- In this list you'll find a list of stores offering seniors-only shopping times, including hours.
- If you want to avoid the crowds at grocery and big-box stores, find a bunch of options in this list.
- This list includes several organizations that provide food assistance.
- Find a huge list of local schools offering free meals for kids.
IF YOU WANT TO SUPPORT RESTAURANTS
- Many Tucson restaurants are open for takeout and delivery. Use our huge and growing list of options to order a meal.
- Many Tucson restaurants and breweries are selling beer and wine for delivery or pickup.
IF YOU NEED HELP COPING
- The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, offers immediate counseling to anyone suffering from mental or emotional distress related to the coronavirus pandemic.
- A Tucson psychotherapist shares how to stay mentally healthy.
IF YOU DON'T HAVE INTERNET CONNECTIVITY AT HOME
- Cox is offering customers who qualify for low-cost service a free month of the “Connect2Compete” package. Thereafter, the cost is $9.95 per month. For more information, go here.
- Comcast has expanded its “Internet Essentials” low-income internet package, offering 60 days of free service, with a cost of $9.95 per month thereafter. For more information, go to internetessentials.com. Comcast has also opened all of its Xfininty WiFi hotspots for free. For a map of hotspots, go to wifi.xfinity.com.
IF YOU'RE A PARENT
- Bookmark our growing list of resources for families.
- Here are six free educational resources to keep kids busy.
- Get tips for talking with kids about the outbreak.
- Encourage the kids to enter the Postal History Foundation's 13th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids.
- Look for wildflowers.
IF YOU WANT TO EXERCISE AT HOME
- Coronavirus isolation in Tucson opens a virtual world of fitness, art, culture.
- Here are 11 at-home fitness classes.
- These businesses offer at-home workouts, meditation and stress management exercises
IF YOU NEED AN ARTS AND CULTURE FIX
- Reid Park Zoo's #BringingTheZooToYou, on the zoo’s website, reidparkzoo.org, and social media platforms, includes behind-the-scenes videos and photos, downloadable activity pages and animal facts.
- Tucson Botanical Gardens has a live cam of their butterfly exhibit. Visit tucsonbotanical.org.
- Toy store Mildred & Dildred is hosting virtual story times at facebook.com/mildredanddildred
- The Loft Cinema has made its Arthouse Cinema available for streaming. Buy a virtual ticket for $12 at loftcinema.org and get a link and password to stream the film.
- These six local businesses offer take-home crafting and painting.
- Don Guerra of Barrio Bread fame is teaching bread-making lessons online. Learn to make sourdough bread from scratch for $30, or take a free pizza crust-making course. Go to breadlessons.com for more information.
- Read one of our recommended books about or based in Arizona.
- Get outside— responsibly — with this guide to social distancing in the great outdoors.
IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT DAILY LIFE DURING THE CRISIS
- Arizona Motor Vehicle Division is limiting office visits to people with appointments. A statewide customer service line, 602-712-2700, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for people who need to access MVD services remotely or need to schedule appointments.
- If you run out of toilet paper, think twice before flushing other types of paper.
- Public transit is free right now.
IF YOU WANT TO HELP
- Banner Health is accepting donations of medical supplies and personal protective equipment.
- The Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is establishing a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. You can donate to it here.
- Bookmark our list of immediate, actionable ways you can help your fellow Tucsonans.
- Tucson nonprofits tell us what they need right now.
